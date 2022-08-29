Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja drop special art piece to announce birth of their baby boy

Alongside the art piece, Sonam wrote a long note explaining the idea and meaning behind it
Sonam Kappor and Anand Ahuja
New mommy in B-town Sonam Kappor dropped an art piece that she and her husband Anand Ahuja got made to announce the birth of their baby boy. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mausam' actor treated her fans with a new picture. Alongside the art piece, Sonam wrote a long note explaining the idea and meaning behind it.
As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and friends from the industry dropped their comments. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni "Congratulations" with a heart emoji. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "As tender as striking. Beautiful art! Congratulations!" Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy! The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai.
The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.
Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.
