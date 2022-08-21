See how Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and other celebs congratulated Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, who is known to be close to her 'Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate her. Kareena shared a photo of Sonam and Anand and wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents", accompanied by heart and star emojis

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Pics/Yogen Shah

B-town is busy congratulating new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and their Instagram is full of best wishes for the newest member of the family! Kareena Kapoor, who is known to be close to her 'Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate her. Kareena shared a photo of Sonam and Anand and wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents", accompanied by heart and star emojis.

Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from her baby shower and wrote, "Congratulations darling Sonam and Anand".

Actor Rakulpreet Singh also took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet message. She wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja...wishing the baby boy all the happiness in the world," accompanied by a heart emoji. Malaika Arora also extended congratulations to the new parents.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations Sonam & Anand...May the baby be blessed with tons of love and good health".

Sonam's close friend Swara Bhasker wrote, "Best news ever". Earlier in the day, Sonam took to Instagram to share the news. In the post, she wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

