Sonu, who is the face of a south-based hospital chain, forgoes endorsement fees in exchange for 50 liver and kidney transplant surgeries of needy patients

Sonu Sood

There are innumerable ways to do one’s bit for society. Sonu Sood will vouch for that. The actor-producer, who has constantly thrown his weight behind different causes—from helping migrant workers reach home during the pandemic, to providing medical aid to those affected during Cyclone Michaung last year—has now been brought on board to endorse a hospital chain that has its flagship branch in a south Indian city. The difference is that Sood has forgone his endorsement fees in exchange for 50 liver and kidney transplant surgeries of underprivileged patients.



A source reveals that during one of his trips to Dubai, Sood met one of the hospital chain’s directors. “The director reminded Sonu that in the past, he had sponsored a liver transplant surgery in Kerala and a bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru. When he asked Sonu to be the ambassador for his hospitals, the actor told him that he would come on board if the hospital pledged to conduct 50 surgeries in lieu of his fees,” says the source.



The hospital’s readiness to the arrangement made Sood realise that almost everyone wants to do their share of good. The actor elaborates, “Everyone wants to do good, but there needs to be a [proper channel] to streamline such efforts. [When I suggested this initiative to the hospital], they said, ‘Let’s do something that can save lives of the needy, who cannot afford those surgeries.’ Those 50 surgeries are worth crores of rupees, but it will get transformed into a mission that will save lives.” In 2022, he had collaborated with another hospital to sponsor 50 liver transplants.

