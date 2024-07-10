Khoob jami mehfil when Suriya caught up with Akshay Kumar at the première of the latter’s film. Also present were director Sudha Kongara, Radhika Madan and Jyotika, who couldn’t stop smiling, looking at the two superstars’ bonding
Suriya, Akshay Kumar, Sudha Kongara, Radhika Madan and Jyotika
Mark me
ADVERTISEMENT
In the day of selfies, a fan approached Shaleen Bhanot for an autograph on her arm. Guess she won’t be washing that hand for a while
Low-key birthday
Elnaaz Norouzi celebrated her 28th birthday with a few shutterbugs who dropped by with a cake
Just In
Vicky Kaushal, Prachi Desai and Saqib Saleem