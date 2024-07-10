Breaking News
Mad hatters

Mad hatters

Updated on: 11 July,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Khoob jami mehfil when Suriya caught up with Akshay Kumar at the première of the latter’s film. Also present were director Sudha Kongara, Radhika Madan and Jyotika, who couldn’t stop smiling, looking at the two superstars’ bonding

Mad hatters

Suriya, Akshay Kumar, Sudha Kongara, Radhika Madan and Jyotika

Mad hatters
In the day of selfies, a fan approached Shaleen Bhanot for an autograph on her arm. Guess she won’t be washing that hand for a while


Low-key birthday

Elnaaz Norouzi celebrated her 28th birthday with a few shutterbugs who dropped by with a cake

Vicky Kaushal, Prachi Desai and Saqib Saleem

