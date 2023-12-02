Breaking News
New project for B-Town’s new Khan

Updated on: 02 December,2023 12:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Junaid’s next, backed by Aamir, rolled in Powai yesterday; film marks star kid’s third offering

New project for B-Town’s new Khan

Aamir Khan with son Junaid

New project for B-Town’s new Khan
In May, mid-day had reported that actor-producer Aamir Khan had greenlit a movie that would be headlined by son Junaid Khan, with a portion of it to be shot in Japan (Land of the rising son, May 4). The yet-untitled love story, which marks the star son’s third outing after Yash Raj Films’ Maharaja and Aamir Khan Productions’ Pritam Pyare, went on floors at a Powai studio yesterday. A source reveals, “For the first day, director Sunil Pandey had lined up some scenes featuring Junaid and leading lady Sai Pallavi. They made an early start, wrapping up work by evening. A fortnight before the project rolled, the makers did an elaborate photoshoot with Junaid at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.”


The film was originally supposed to roll in Japan. However, the team had to rework the plan. The source adds, “Japan is too cold to shoot right now. So, the first schedule will be canned entirely in Mumbai. Sunil, who has also directed Pritam Pyare, plans to shoot over the next fortnight before calling for a break. The team will then resume work in January.” Junaid will make his Bollywood debut next year with Maharaja.


 


aamir khan Junaid Khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

