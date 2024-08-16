Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' has created history at the box office. Despite a three way clash, the horror comedy has scored the biggest opener of the year

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' was caught in a three-way clash this Independence Day. The film was released in the theatres along with John Abraham's 'Vedaa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein'. Despite the clash, the horror-comedy emerged victorious at the box office and broke records set by other films in the recent past. 'Stree 2' has become the highest opener of 2024 surpassing Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version.

The makers of Stree 2 officially released the film on August 15 but had paid previews in select cinema halls across the country on the night of August 14. The combined total of first day and paid previews has come to Rs 64.8 cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed report on day 1 collection of Stree 2.

"#Stree2 CREATES HISTORY... When #Boxoffice speaks louder than words... #Stree2 defies *all* pre-release expectations and predictions... Opens to a FANTABULOUS START, emerging as the BIGGEST OPENER OF 2024 [#Hindi films].

#Stree2 *Day 1* biz is AHEAD of #Pathaan [₹ 55 cr], #Animal [₹ 54.75 cr], #KGF2 #Hindi [₹ 53.95 cr], #War [₹ 51.60 cr] and #TOH [₹ 50.75 cr].

#Stree2 has set new benchmarks for the horror-comedy genre... #Stree [first part] had collected ₹ 60.39 cr in *Week 1*... #Stree2 has CROSSED that figure on *Day 1* + previews alone... Incredible, isn't it?

Also, the much-hyped 'clash' with #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa never truly unfolded, as #Stree2 is ahead by leaps and bounds... Ahead at urban centres, unprecedented in mass pockets.

Now, just imagine the potential of #Stree2 had it been a solo release.

[Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 64.80 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

About Stree 2:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this instalment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.