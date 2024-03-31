Sunil Grover doesn’t make a case for his prowess behind the mic, but asserts his singing debut in Sunflower 2 is apt as he’s a “good listener”

Sunil Grover

Listen to this article Sunil Grover: I know I’m bad, but I know what’s good x 00:00

The latest edition of Sunflower has leading man Sunil Grover making his singing debut. Grover, who rendered Waada mummy ka, says the decision to have him step behind the mic was taken after a long round of auditions. “They [sampled] a singer, but perhaps concluded that they didn’t want something pleasant to hear. I’m not a singer, but the show’s creators thought that I should give it a try, because, more than the singing, they wanted the expression and the voice of the character Sonu, to be represented. I won’t call it singing, but an attempt to do whatever he wanted me to do. I did enjoy the process though,” says the comedian-actor.

Asserting that it took approximately three takes to “touch the notes” that the music director demanded, Grover says he aimed at delivering the quirks of his character with his rendition. “Because I know Sonu’s character so well, we knew this song had to be sung from his perspective; he is more entertaining. Of course, I had to pay heed to the composition. We had initially shot the sequence against another voice, but re-recorded it later because the situation it arrives at is unique and funny. Unless I practice for it for three years, I can’t be a playback singer. But, I have good ears, and understand what good composition, and singing, is. I have a sense of rhythm. I know I’m bad, because I know what’s good.”

ADVERTISEMENT