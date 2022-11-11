Sunny Leone: He had his entire office at audition

Months after announcing her project with Anurag, Sunny recounts how director pushed her out of her comfort zone during screen test
Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone
You can expect the unexpected from Anurag Kashyap. The belief was reiterated in July, when Sunny Leone announced that she had bagged a Kashyap project and thanked the filmmaker for “taking a chance” on her. They have since remained tight-lipped about the film, while fans have been curious about the collaboration between the two distinct schools of cinema. Four months since the announcement, Leone has now revealed to mid-day that her audition for the project was as unconventional as the idea of them working together.
“He had his entire office at the audition — it was a sea of women, himself and some men from his team. As I finished the audition, he asked each of them what they thought of my performance. It felt like a crazy test,” recounts the actor. She was understandably nervous as this was only her second screen test in a decade-long career in India. “I have done [multiple] auditions in the US, and two auditions in India, including this one. The first one had gone well, but things [didn’t work out]. So, I was nervous about this [screening].”
The maverick filmmaker is known to push his actors out of their comfort zone. Leone got a taste of it at their first interaction, as well as during the shoot. “It was difficult for me to be put on the spot like that, being out of my comfort zone. [But] working with him was a dream. I worked hard for the part, and he is happy with my performance.” The actor refuses to divulge further details about the film, only revealing that they have completed the shoot.