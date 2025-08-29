Breaking News
Sunny Leone celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with children: 'Truly one of my favorites'

Updated on: 29 August,2025 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sunny Leone shared glimpses of her Ganesh haturthi celebration with kids Nisha, Asher and Noah. She shared a heartwarming video of her kids painting a Ganesh idol and described the moment as priceless

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Leone's Instagram account

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Actress Sunny Leone revealed that she did not grow up celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi but the festival has been one of her favourites since coming to India.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of painting a Lord Ganesh idol with her three children Nisha, Noah and Asher.



She revealed: “Even though I did not grow up celebrating this festival, it is truly one of my favorites since coming to India. This moment I have with my children is truly priceless. Where the belief in God and all the higher powers around us to show so much love and community is so precious.”


 
 
 
 
 
Sunny said she will never forget this moment.

“This is a moment in time I will never forget nishakweber ashersweber11noahsinghweber11 thedanielweber my babies!!,” she concluded the post.

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on August 26, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

Talking about the actress, who is married to Daniel Weber, the couple in 2017 adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

On the work front, Sunny was seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar” directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. The film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Rajesh Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Navneet Nishan, Raza Murad, and Prashant Narayanan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

