Suresh Selvarajan: Took us 20 acres, more than Rs 20 crore to make set

Updated on: 12 June,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

As Chiranjeevi offers his Acharya set free of cost to Salman to shoot Bhaijaan, the production designer on the larger-than-life set

Salman Khan


In May, mid-day had reported that Salman Khan would soon commence a month-long schedule of  Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD) at Kokapet where a massive set of a village was erected (Kabhi Mumbai, kabhi Telangana, May 28). Now, we have learnt that the set is a part of the fictional temple town of Dharmasthali, which had been specially created for Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s April release, Acharya. Chiranjeevi and Khan have long been friends, with the latter even making a cameo in the south superstar’s next, Godfather. Sources say as a mark of appreciation, Chiranjeevi has allowed Khan to shoot KEKD at the elaborate set, free of cost.   

Stills of the set of the fictional temple town Dharmasthali and the village




Designed by production designer Suresh Selvarajan before the first lockdown began, the set is said to cost over Rs 20 crore and is surrounded by a river, scenic hills, a temple and a tribal village. More than 1,000 construction workers were reportedly involved in building the property. Considering the set-up remained unaffected over the past two-and-a-half years of the pandemic, Chiranjeevi and his family decided against dismantling it even after the shoot of Acharya was wrapped up. Instead, they decided to rent it out for movies.


