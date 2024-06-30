Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and posted two pictures wearing a racy monikini layered with an orange jacket.

Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze in a black cut-out monokini x 00:00

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu set the internet ablaze after she dropped pictures in a black cut-out monokini. The ‘Thappad’ star took to Instagram and posted two pictures wearing a racy monikini layered with an orange jacket. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t you come at me green with an attitude. When my lips and my soles are red. If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks. - Sabrina knows it!”

Taapsee tied her curly hair in a high ponytail and kept the makeup minimal. She completed the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Taapsee Pannu, known for 'Baby', 'Pink', 'Manmarziyaan', and others, married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe in March. The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere. The choice of Taapsee's traditional bridal suit, while ditching the lehenga, garnered praise from fans.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles.

The movie revolves around friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps. 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal.