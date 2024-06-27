Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: ‘I love it when women do extraordinary things’

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments of three middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

The heartwarming trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming slice-of-life comedy-drama, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, has sparked palpable excitement among audiences about its release. Written and directed by multi-talented Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the film explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments of three middle-class women from diverse backgrounds, who share one thing in common – the ‘Sharma’ surname.

Jyoti, a middle-class marvel, strives to balance her career with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. Kiran, a vivacious homemaker, finds her world turned upside down after relocating from Patiala to Mumbai, yet this move helps her discover her true self. Tanvi, a young cricket sensation who effortlessly hits sixes on the field, struggles to convince her boyfriend that her ambitions extend beyond marriage. Additionally, the trailer provides a brief glimpse into the lives of two teenage Sharma girls navigating the challenges of growing up--from the mysteries of menstruation to self-discovery.

This highly anticipated film serves as a significant milestone for Tahira as it marks her directorial debut. Ahead of the film's global premiere on June 28, Tahira got candid about her experience and thoughts behind creating Sharmajee Ki Beti.

"With Sharmajee Ki Beti, I aimed to capture various phases of a woman's life, featuring characters who are 13, in their 20s, and in their late 30s to early 40s. The issues they face are small, not earth-shattering; they're not saving the world but perhaps saving their own, which means everything to them,” said Tahira

“The goal was to make audiences fall in love with these characters and realize that they can have fascinating lives. By focusing on female protagonists and perspectives, viewers might discover a richer variety of cinema, and I love it when women do extraordinary things—it feels amazing,” she added.

Speaking about the movie Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana earlier said, "I have been a part of this journey from the beginning. I have read the script of the film and even watched the edits. I'm really excited about this one; it is a cute gem of a film. I have seen her work really hard, and we are finally seeing it on the big screen, so we are very excited about it."

Presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production, Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on June 28.

