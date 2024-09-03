Tamannaah, who had earlier danced with Rajinikanth to the hit song Kaavaalaa from the 2023 film Jailer, admitted that she was concerned about whether she could outdo what she's already done

You could say that Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance number Aaj Ki Raat in the hit film Stree 2 has its own dedicated fan following. In an interview with Grazia India, the Baahubali star shared her thoughts on her cameo in the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia on filming 'Aaj Ki Raat' and Jailer's 'Kaavaalaa'

Tamannaah, who had earlier danced with Rajinikanth to the hit song Kaavaalaa from the 2023 film Jailer, admitted that she was concerned about whether she could outdo what she's already done with her dance number in Stree 2.

She mentioned, “On the heels of Kaavaalaa's success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I've already done?'" "But when Amar (Kaushik) met me and said, ‘I have this song for you, and it's actually very crucial to the storyline,' I just instinctively knew I had to do it," Tamannaah concluded.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

Vijay Varma opens up about relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are one of the most talked-about couples in the industry, and fans are always curious about their relationship. In a time when many celebrities keep their relationships private, what prompted Vijay Varma and Tamannaah to go public with their love? Well, here's what we know.

The Darlings actor recently talked about his choice to make his love life public on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. Vijay shared, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

The actor explained that he draws a clear line between what he’s willing to share with the public and what he prefers to keep private, "I have over 5000 photos of both of us, but that's nowhere on social media, because that's for the both of us," he said.