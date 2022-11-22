Tanishk Bagchi to have a quiet birthday this year!

The music producer, instead of partying will be spending his birthday doing what he loves most, making music
Tanishk Bagchi is celebrating a quiet birthday this year. The musician who gave us hits like 'Manike' and 'Raataan Lambiyan' is turning a year older but has decided to celebrate it his way instead.
The music producer, instead of partying loud will be spending his birthday doing what he loves most, making music. "This year I've decided to spend my birthday surrounded by a few chosen people that I love the most and sit with them, sing, play, and make music. Just a good day overall to unwind and spend it doing the thing that I love the most" said Tanishk
