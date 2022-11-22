×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tanishk Bagchi to have a quiet birthday this year

Tanishk Bagchi to have a quiet birthday this year!

Updated on: 22 November,2022 05:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The music producer, instead of partying will be spending his birthday doing what he loves most, making music

Tanishk Bagchi to have a quiet birthday this year!

Tanishk Bagchi


Tanishk Bagchi is celebrating a quiet birthday this year. The musician who gave us hits like 'Manike' and 'Raataan Lambiyan' is turning a year older but has decided to celebrate it his way instead.


The music producer, instead of partying loud will be spending his birthday doing what he loves most, making music. "This year I've decided to spend my birthday surrounded by a few chosen people that I love the most and sit with them, sing, play, and make music. Just a good day overall to unwind and spend it doing the thing that I love the most" said Tanishk



Also Read: Tanishk Bagchi lends voice to Vijay Deverakonda


Did you like the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
birthday bollywood Music indian music Tanishk Bagchi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK