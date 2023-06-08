Breaking News
"Thankyou for inspiring me": Shamita wishes her sister Shilpa Shetty on birthday

Updated on: 08 June,2023 01:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shamita dropped a video featuring the sister duo's cute and fun moments. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media

Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty. Pic/Instagram

"Thankyou for inspiring me": Shamita wishes her sister Shilpa Shetty on birthday
Actor Shilpa Shetty who turned an year older today, received a special wish from her sister and actor Shamita Shetty on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shamita dropped a video featuring the sister duo's cute and fun moments. From trying out cute filters, fun lunch, twinning and winning fashion game on to family pictures, the birthday video captures all the moments. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.


Along with the video, she penned a sweet note, "Happy birthday my Munki. my strength, my weakness .. my core !! Uve been such an integral part of my journey .. through all my ups n downs.. thankyou for inspiring me n giving me strength n protecting me fiercely always ! The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. Love you loads. keep smiling always .. I wish u eternal peace , unconditional love , more success always."


 
 
 
 
 
Shilpa Shetty has portrayed a wide range of characters through her performances in the Bollywood industry. The actor's amazing journey, from her debut in 'Baazigar' to her successful career spanning several decades, is a testament to her talent and ability. Her connection with the audience has made her a beloved figure in B-town. Shilpa has served as a judge on reality television shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer,' where she shared her expertise and encouraged aspiring talent. Not only that, she never misses chance to inspire her fans. Shilpa Shetty is renowned for her dedication to fitness and wellness. The actor has proved herself to be a multifaceted personality, excelling in various domains.

Meanwhile, the actor is a part of Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Shamita, on the other hand was last seen in 'The Tenant'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

