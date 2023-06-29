Throwback Thursday: Dharmendra treated fans with an old video of him and Dilip Kumar

Listen to this article Throwback Thursday: Dharmendra shares rare footage featuring him and Dilip Kumar on Eid ul-Adha x 00:00

At 80 plus, Dharmendra is one of the few senior actors who is extremely active on social media. The actor often shares old pictures and videos and even reshares videos shared by fan pages. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, while wishing fans the actor shared a rare video featuring him and the late Dilip Kumar.

In the short clip, Dharmendra is seen entering a get-together with a bouquet of flowers. The video also gives a glimpse of the late Dilip Kumar. He added the song Suhana Safar to the video. "Eid Mubarak 🙏 Eid ka din hai …. aaj to gale mil le mere Khuda …," he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Dharmendra posted an emotional note for his wife Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The post came days after Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding. Hema Malini, Esha, and Ahana were missing from the wedding celebration.

With an apologetic tone, Dharmendra wrote in his post, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you…. but (folded hands emoji)."

For the unversed, Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has four kids- sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeita. He later married Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters- Esha and Ahana. Reportedly, Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana were invited to the wedding but chose to skip it.

Hours after Dharmendra dropped the post, Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her wedding day. Sharing the post, she wrote to her father, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. The film directed by Karan Johar also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.