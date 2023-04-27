Throwback Thursday: When Vinod Khanna’s wife, Kavita Khanna, said that he is ‘a very taxing person’ to live with

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Kavita Khanna, the wife of the late actor Vinod Khanna, opened up about her life with her husband and revealed that it was a very demanding experience. She described the experience as 'very taxing' and possibly challenging, hinting that their marriage may not have been the smoothest

Still from the old interview of Vinod Khanna and Kavita Khanna

Vinod Khanna was indeed a legendary Indian actor who had an impressive career in the Indian film industry. He was born on October 6, 1946, in Peshawar, which was then a part of British India (now Pakistan). Khanna started his career in the film industry as a villain, but he soon moved on to play lead roles and became one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

During an episode of the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Vinod Khanna and his wife, Kavita Khanna, were present.

Kavita Khanna spoke about her life with the actor, and when asked if it was difficult to live with Vinod Khanna, Kavita Khanna responded by saying that “he is a very taxing person to live with, but that is Vinod, and that is what I liked about him when we first started talking to each other. He was extending boundaries of thought, and it was wonderful to do it at midnight when I was in that space. To have it do that every day with routine things you do in life is a little taxing."

She continued by saying, “But then, you know, I think the strength that you have to carry it to an extreme also becomes our weakness. Like he admires my mind, but when it gets too analytical, he doesn’t like it.”

Although she did not elaborate on what made him taxing to live with, it is clear that their relationship had its challenges.

Vinod Khanna and Kavita Khanna had a long and successful marriage that lasted for over three decades. The couple had two sons together and had built a life together, despite the challenges they faced.

Vinod Khanna discussed various aspects of his life, including his retirement from the film industry in 1978, when he was at the peak of his career, his time spent at the Osho ashram, and his second marriage to Kavita, among other topics. Also, he said he had two children, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna, with his wife Kavita. He also had two sons, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna, from his previous marriage to Gitanjali.

