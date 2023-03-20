'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's film collects Rs.109 Cr

Amidst its success at the box office as well as its collection of Rs. 109 crore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has earned a place in audiences' hearts

Movie Poster

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has been creating a massive frenzy ever since it was announced. 'TJMM,' directed by Luv Ranjan was released in theaters on Wednesday, March 8, a day after the Holi festival.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has made its place in the hearts of the audience and is continuously making sounds of its success at the box office as well. This Ranbir- Shraddha starrer has successfully reignited the rom-com genre after a lull of 3 years emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in this genre post-pandemic era. It is the 1st Hindi film from this genre to mint in excess of Rs. 100 Cr NBOC at the domestic box office in 3 years.

Having entered in 100 Cr. Club on Saturday itself, the film has collected 7.16 Cr. on its second Sunday.

India Net Collections

2nd Saturday- Rs. 6.03 Cr

2nd Sunday - Rs. 7.16 Cr

Grand Total – Rs. 109.14 Cr

Post its 12 days of running, the film’s domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 131 Cr. (Rs. 109.14 Cr. NBOC) and overseas collections at Rs. 35 Cr. (Dollar 4.19 M GBOC), taking the box office gross worldwide collections to Rs. 166 Cr. (Dollar 20.25 M).

The movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in their respective roles, with the added bonus of Luv Ranjan's regular collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha making cameo appearances.

Luv Ranjan is known for his romantic comedies like ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama' (2011), 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2’ (2015), ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018), and ’De De Pyaar De' (2019).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.