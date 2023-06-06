Tuesday Trivia: Neha Kakkar was rejected on Indian Idol 2 along with this Bollywood star

Neha Kakkar was one of the judges on Indian Idol last season, but there was a time when the singer was rejected by the reality show

Singer Neha Kakkar has reached great heights in the field of music in India and has a huge fan following. With over 70 million followers on Instagram, the singer is among the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. While Neha Kakkar is a judge on the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol', there was a time when she was rejected by the judges on the show back in 2005. Not just her, another Bollywood superstar was also rejected.

On Neha Kakkar's birthday today, we look back at the time when Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how he and Neha were rejected by the singing reality show. During his appearance on Indian Idol 13 last year as a special guest, Ayushmann Khurrana shared he was rejected by Indian Idol. He also revealed that he was not the only person in the room to be rejected by the show. "Neha and I were rejected on Indian Idol on the same day. We travelled together in the train, from Mumbai to Delhi. There were 50 of us, who were rejected together and we were all travelling." He added, "Neha aaj judge hai aur main yahaan (Neha is a judge today and I am here too). So this really means a lot," he said talking about how he and Neha were rejected but were sitting on the show years later; Neha as a judge and he as a special guest promoting his film.

In an old video, which often surfaces on social media, judge Anu Malik is seen bashing Neha for his singing skills. In the video, Anu Malik tells Neha that after he heard her singing, he felt like slapping himself as it was that bad! Filmmaker Farah Khan who was also a judge on the season asked Neha why she picked the song.

Neha was in a state of shock listening to the judge's reaction. However, she went on to become one of the most popular singers of the country.

Neha Kakkar is now mostly associated with party numbers. She rose to prominence with the release of the dance track 'Second Hand Jawaani' from 'Cocktail' (2012), which was followed by several popular party songs, including 'Sunny Sunny' from 'Yaariyan' and 'London Thumakda' from the 2014 soundtrack album 'Queen'.