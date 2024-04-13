Uorfi Javed travels in tempo wearing 100 kg gown

Uorfi Javed has once again grabbed attention with her massive 100 kg outfit. She travelled in a tempo to make space for her outfit

Uorfi Javed

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has always managed to grab attention with her choice of outfits. Every time she steps out in the city, she makes sure that her outfit becomes the talk of the town. On Saturday morning, she once again diverted the spotlight on herself with her 100 kg gown.

Renowned for her unique fashion sense and bold style statements, Uorfi stunned onlookers as she stepped out onto the streets of Mumbai adorned in a 100 kg royal-blue coloured gown, a spectacle that left jaws dropping and cameras flashing.

The massive outfit could not fit into a car. She opted for a tempo and gracefully emerged from the vehicle. Her voluminous gown billowed around her like a cascade of silk and satin. Accompanied by her team, she navigated the bustling streets with poise, all while commanding attention and admiration from passersby.

Speaking about the creation, Uorfi revealed that it took a team of 10-11 individuals and several months of meticulous craftsmanship to bring her vision to life.

"Koi red carpet bulata nahi, toh maine khud bana liya," she quipped in the video, showcasing her trademark wit and audacity.

Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together in the new reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'. The show was announced by Amazon Prime Video during its annual slate unveiling event. Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, the show promises an intimate glimpse into Uorfi's life, brimming with drama, humour, and unfiltered authenticity.

On the other hand, Uorfi is also set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2,' a highly anticipated directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali'.

(with inputs from ANI)