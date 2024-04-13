Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Uorfi Javed travels in tempo wearing 100 kg gown
<< Back to Elections 2024

Uorfi Javed travels in tempo wearing 100 kg gown

Updated on: 13 April,2024 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uorfi Javed has once again grabbed attention with her massive 100 kg outfit. She travelled in a tempo to make space for her outfit

Uorfi Javed travels in tempo wearing 100 kg gown

Uorfi Javed

Listen to this article
Uorfi Javed travels in tempo wearing 100 kg gown
x
00:00

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has always managed to grab attention with her choice of outfits. Every time she steps out in the city, she makes sure that her outfit becomes the talk of the town. On Saturday morning, she once again diverted the spotlight on herself with her 100 kg gown.


Renowned for her unique fashion sense and bold style statements, Uorfi stunned onlookers as she stepped out onto the streets of Mumbai adorned in a 100 kg royal-blue coloured gown, a spectacle that left jaws dropping and cameras flashing.


The massive outfit could not fit into a car. She opted for a tempo and gracefully emerged from the vehicle. Her voluminous gown billowed around her like a cascade of silk and satin. Accompanied by her team, she navigated the bustling streets with poise, all while commanding attention and admiration from passersby.


Speaking about the creation, Uorfi revealed that it took a team of 10-11 individuals and several months of meticulous craftsmanship to bring her vision to life.

"Koi red carpet bulata nahi, toh maine khud bana liya," she quipped in the video, showcasing her trademark wit and audacity.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together in the new reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'. The show was announced by Amazon Prime Video during its annual slate unveiling event.  Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, the show promises an intimate glimpse into Uorfi's life, brimming with drama, humour, and unfiltered authenticity.

On the other hand, Uorfi is also set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2,' a highly anticipated directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali'.

(with inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uorfi Javed fashion Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK