At first glance, it appears that a dishevelled Aditya Roy Kapur and the attractive Sobhita Dhulipala were papped at different events. The duo, however, was seen at the same bash celebrating a professional victory
Pics/Yogen Shah
Looking like a wow!
ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrities hoping to make a mark with their ‘airport looks’ can take a seat. Dimple Kapadia, at 67, can give every young tinsel town star a run for their money
Who didn’t get the memo?
At first glance, it appears that a dishevelled Aditya Roy Kapur and the attractive Sobhita Dhulipala were papped at different events. The duo, however, was seen at the same bash celebrating a professional victory
All is well
Shatrughan Sinha was among the early visitors at a city hospital where Govinda was admitted after a self-inflicted injury
All about mixing and matching
Coordinated sets may be designed for the streets, but, done wrong, they may well appear like attires only worth sporting at pyjama parties. When it comes to nailing this very tricky sartorial selection, we believe Sonam K Ahuja outshone Kareena Kapoor Khan. Would you agree?