At first glance, it appears that a dishevelled Aditya Roy Kapur and the attractive Sobhita Dhulipala were papped at different events. The duo, however, was seen at the same bash celebrating a professional victory

Pics/Yogen Shah

Looking like a wow!

Celebrities hoping to make a mark with their ‘airport looks’ can take a seat. Dimple Kapadia, at 67, can give every young tinsel town star a run for their money

Who didn’t get the memo?

All is well

Shatrughan Sinha was among the early visitors at a city hospital where Govinda was admitted after a self-inflicted injury

All about mixing and matching

Coordinated sets may be designed for the streets, but, done wrong, they may well appear like attires only worth sporting at pyjama parties. When it comes to nailing this very tricky sartorial selection, we believe Sonam K Ahuja outshone Kareena Kapoor Khan. Would you agree?