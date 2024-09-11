Breaking News
Up and about: Rana, Abhishek, and Siddhant bow down to Bollywood bigwigs

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Banerjee, and Siddhant Chaturvedi bow down to convey their respect to the bigwigs of Bollywood —Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Izzat toh banti hai, no?

Up and about: Rana, Abhishek, and Siddhant bow down to Bollywood bigwigs

Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah

Bromance on


Bromance on



With Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan bonding on stage and forming a mutual admiration club, we wonder if Janhvi Kapoor is feeling left out?


On the go: Elnaaz Norouzi; Acting-singing jodi: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya; Main shayar to nahin: Munawar Faruqui; In beige mood: Randeep Hooda; All smiles: Ashish Vidyarthi

Tip-top form

Sushmita Sen was seen trying hard to smile after her visit to the dentist

