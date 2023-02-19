Up and about: Selfie toh banta hai

Thronged by fans at a Juhu theatre, Kartik Aaryan who went to watch a movie with family, stops to gauge audience reaction and pose for selfies

Pics/Yogen Shah

Selfie toh banta hai

Thronged by fans at a Juhu theatre, Kartik Aaryan who went to watch a movie with family, stops to gauge audience reaction and pose for selfies

The struggle

Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen house hunting in the city. Guess, it will be a while before she finds her bachelor pad #RentersWoe

Hunger pangs

You cannot help when cravings hit. Kajol is seen taking son Yug for a late-night binge, dressed as casual as one can be

Just in

This is me: Uorfi Javed

Look who has come...

Rani Mukerji, who has been away from the media radar, ensured to attend a birthday party her daughter was invited to. We also spotted Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash, along with Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha’s birthday bash

Waiting for you

It is adorable to see Malaika Arora rush back home from a gym session because beau Arjun Kapoor is waiting for his lady love