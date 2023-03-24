Breaking News
Up and about: The Crowd

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha gathers B-Town’s  glitterati for a special screening of his upcoming venture while patiently waiting to hear their verdict

Pics/Yogen Shah


Still holding hands: Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan; Laadla: Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Viaan and Georgekutty is here: Mohanlal



Such a doll: Janhvi Kapoor; Left profile: Diana Penty and Cool as a cucumber: Sara Ali Khan

Lucky dog

It has become a tradition of sorts for Malaika Arora to pet the stray that looks forward to some love everytime she steps out. #HungryForLove

Grand honour

The smiles of caretakers Bomman and Bellie, whose lives are depicted in the short The Elephant Whisperers that won an Academy Award this year, are saying everything as they are presented with trophies at a press meet

Queen of style

Stepping out of her home in an olive green co-ord set, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks every bit the stylish diva that she is. Guess even if she stepped out in her PJs, it would be the same, no?

