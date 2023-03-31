Breaking News
Up and about: The fashion blend

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The Gateway of India was adorned with diyas, toran and marigold decor as models walked for a French luxury fashion house’s India-inspired pre-fall show by the sea. But our eyes were peeled to spot the Bollywood tribe who brought their A-game to the red carpet

Up and about: The fashion blend

Sonam K Ahuja with brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Virat Kohli wtih wife Anushka Sharma; Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Pics/Satej Shinde


 


Masaba Gupta, Freida Pinto, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Arjun KapoorMasaba Gupta, Freida Pinto, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Arjun Kapoor



Rekha and Poorna Jagannathan, Anoushka Shankar and Raja KumariRekha and Poorna Jagannathan, Anoushka Shankar and Raja Kumari


Ujjwala Raut, Indrani Dasgupta, Kanika Kapoor and Isha Ambani with Radhika MerchantUjjwala Raut, Indrani Dasgupta, Kanika Kapoor and Isha Ambani with Radhika Merchant

