Urvashi Rautela mesmerizes in a traditional sharara dress when clicked in the city

The actress, was recently got captured under the eyes of the shutterbugs around the city, undoubtedly embodied elegance and grace

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was recently got captured in the eyes of shutterbugs around the city. The actor’s sartorial evolution with the quintessential traditional piece has been anything but basic. Setting the style quotient a notch higher, Urvashi has been spotted donning a sharara as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs around the city.

Urvashi looked no less than a beauty arriving from heaven as she wore a sharara. Her outfit was a Zohra peplum in georgette paired with an embroidered dupatta with embroidery trim. Speaking about her look, she opted for a parted sleek ponytail with minimal makeup and a tint of blush that went off pretty well paired along with black shades.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film 'The Legend'

Talking about the accessories, she went off with the same designed sling bag and rounded off her entire look with a perfect matching jutti. Without a doubt, she slayed the look with all elegance. Urvashi posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles and flying kisses.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a time before that Urvashi was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film, The Legend. The actress is making sure to keep her admirers proud and engaged with her daily life activities and global achievements.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela looks magnificently beautiful for her red carpet debut