Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday by gorging on some cake and biryani at home - see pics

Updated on: 24 April,2024 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Varun Dhawan, who will soon become a dad, celebrated his birthday at home with family.

Varun Dhawan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday on April 24. The actor, who is known for having a ripped physique and versatile acting skills, ringed in his special day at home with a quiet celebration with family. 


Sharing pictures from his intimate celebration, Varun wrote on Instagram, “Growing, learning, and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that!!!!”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Varun cut his cake and enjoyed a hearty meal with some biryani. 

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of 'Baby John', which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

He will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Varun also has the highly anticipated rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Jahnvi Kapoor, who previously worked with him in 'Bawaal'. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar. 

(With inputs from ANI)

varun dhawan natasha dalal Atlee janhvi kapoor Happy Birthday
