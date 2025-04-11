Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde

Picture Courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Varun Dhawan enjoys an unusual lunch meal; check it out

Summer has just begun, and Varun Dhawan seems to be making the most of it.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the 'Bhediya' actor treated fans to pictures that captured his sunny mood. The photos showed Varun chilling in the sun and enjoying "ice cream for lunch." In the picture, Varun can be seen wearing a bright blue bucket hat and sunglasses while digging into the bowl of ice cream.

"Who has ice cream for lunch? ME," he wrote in the caption, clearly indicating that he is enjoying the sweet break.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde.

He is also preparing for Border 2, which brings together a powerful cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Originally slated for release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will now hit theatres on September 12.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

