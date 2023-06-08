Varun Dhawan meets President Droupadi Murmu along with his 'Citadel' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, fans say 'Proud of you'

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the team of 'Citadel India' met the honourable President of India in Serbia

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and pan-India beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu got the opportunity to meet the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in Serbia on Thursday.

After meeting the president of India, a delighted Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped photos where he can be seen sharing the frame with Murmu along with his 'Citadel India' co-star Samantha and director duo, Raj & DK.

Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am @presidentofindia."

The 'Yashoda' star too took to her Instagram story and reshared Varun's post and wrote, "Madam President," with folded hands emoji. South superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is best known for movies such as 'Theri', 'Rangasthalam' and 'Super Deluxe' among several others, will be sharing the screen space with B-Town's heartthrob, Varun Dhawan, for the first time in 'Citadel India'.

The fans and netizens are feeling nothing but proud of the 'Bhediya' star. Reacting to Varun's latest Instagram post, a fan wrote, "This is amazing, proud of you and the whole team all the best". "So freaking PROUD of you", commented another fan. "You look good Vee", read another comment. "Can’t wait to see you and Samantha together! You both will make a greatttt pair", an excited fan wrote.

The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva Street where she paid her respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. She also interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a Community Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Serbia are ancient lands. In the modern era, India's relations with Serbia were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Murmu noted, adding that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan who was last seen in 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon, is all set to share screen space with Tollywood and Kollywood superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in 'Citadel India'.

'Citadel India' is a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s 'Citadel'. The much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Samatha Ruth Prabhu-starrer series is helmed by Raj & DK.