Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning as they headed for their year end holiday. Natasha was seen holding their toddler Lara close but her face got captured by the paparazzi

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Delete this': Netizens call out paparazzi for revealing face of Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara x 00:00

On Saturday morning, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal along with their daughter Lara was seen at the Mumbai airport as they headed out for their year-end holiday. Natasha held her daughter close to her and took a route separate from Varun to avoid the paparazzi. However, during the security check, the paparazzi zoomed in on the face of the little one and shared the clip on social media. This is the first time Lara's face has been seen in public. This has irked netizens who have called out the paparazzi for revealing the face of the child without the consent of the parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens call out photographers for face reveal

Netizens took to the comment section of the paparazzo who shared the video and asked them to delete it.

"Plz delete this," wrote a user.

Another person commented, "Y'all seriously have no shame".

"Aap logo ko sense nahi hai??? Abhi abhi delete Karo! Face reveal karna hota to VD khud karte......delete Karo ap," commented a user.

"Shame on you media .. face reveal karna hee hota toh varun khud kar deta na .. kitni baar varun ne aapko request ki hai ki mat capture karna Lara ka face but you still did it for your views .. chhee," read another comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha post first picture with daughter

In a heartwarming Christmas gesture, the couple shared the first-ever family photo featuring their daughter, Lara, on Christmas 2024. The family photo, taken in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, shows a cheerful moment between the trio, with Lara sitting comfortably in the picture. While Varun and Natasha did not reveal Lara's face, she was dressed adorably in a red frock, paired with socks and a cute Santa-themed hairband. The couple, keeping it casual for the occasion, wore comfortable outfits. Varun wore red tracks and a white t-shirt, while Natasha opted for an all-white ensemble.Adding to the family spirit, Varun also held their pet dog, Joey, as part of the festive moment.

Captioning the picture, Varun wrote, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The couple welcomed their first child, Lara, in June 2024, and the new parents have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood. While promoting his latest film 'Baby John', Varun spoke about his experience as a father, expressing a desire to create content that appeals to children. He said, "Even in films early on in my career, I would always concentrate on creating content that can be watched by kids. I want to make films that children can watch, they can enjoy, put a smile on their faces and that's why I enjoy a lot with kids."