Director Vasan Bala has been facing backlash since the release of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer 'Jigra'. The movie, which failed to impress audiences since its release, has been surrounded by controversy, including allegations of manipulated box office numbers and more. The filmmaker had been sharing posts and replying to comments until a day ago; however, now all of the responses have turned into blank boxes with the message "This post is from an account that no longer exists."

Vasan, who had been defending his film against trolls, has now deleted or deactivated his X account. In a recent interaction with 'The Hollywood Reporter', the director shared that he doesn’t consider box office numbers as the sole measure of a film’s success. However, this statement drew even more criticism, with social media users calling him "arrogant" for not acknowledging the audience's perspective.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s accusation on Jigra

Earlier, Divya Khosla Kumar accused the makers of 'Jigra' of copying the plot of her last release, 'Savi'. She also attacked the makers by posting an Instagram story, sharing a picture of 'Jigra' playing in an empty theatre. She further accused the lead actress of buying tickets herself and faking the box office collections. Her Instagram story led to much speculation and chatter on social media among cinema enthusiasts.

Reacting to Divya's accusations, Bala said, "As for 'Savi' (2024), it came out when we were editing the film. It’s already out there, and everyone can watch it and make up their own minds. I don’t want to bring anyone down or add more fuel."

Regarding the accusations of manipulated box office numbers, the director added, "As for the claims of false bookings, I believe that’s a distribution matter. I don’t think it’s that murky, but anyone who wants to investigate and bring out the truth is more than welcome."

About Alia Bhatt’s film Jigra

‘Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.