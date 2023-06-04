Breaking News
Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Updated on: 04 June,2023 07:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She was part of films like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Bandini, Devar, Kati Patang among other

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Sulochana Latkar received the fourth Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award from historian Babasaheb Purandare (centre) as Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar (left) looks on Pic/Shadab Khan

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Sulochna Latkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 94. According to reports, Sulochna was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital and she died due to age-related ailments. Sulochana's funeral will take place on Monday, at Dadar cremation grounds. 


The actress was part of films like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Bandini, Devar, Kati Patang among others. 


 


