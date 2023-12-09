Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif second anniversary: The Sam Bahadur star shared an unseen video of his wife engaging in some self entertainment on the flight

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Pic/Varinder Chawla

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal shares unseen video of Katrina Kaif's in-flight entertainment on second anniversary, watch x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif complete two years of marriage today Vicky shared an unseen video of Katrina to wish her on their special day In the video, Katrina is seen entertaining herself and amusing her husband on the flight

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif complete two years of marriage today. They tied the knot in 2021 in Rajasthan and are among the most beloved couple of Bollywood. Marking two years of marriage Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share an unseen video with his wife Katrina.

In the video shared by Vicky, the duo is seen inside a flight. While Vicky records himself and Katrina, the latter is seen entertaining herself with some air punches. Seems like this is where Katrina practiced for all those flawless punches we see in her action films.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married away from the media glare, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The actor recently revealed on Koffee With Karan that his proposal to Katrina was not well-planned. "It was very last-minute. I had been warned by everyone that if you do not propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life... I did it one day before the wedding. We had planned a special dinner one day before all the guests were arriving for the wedding," he said.

Vicky also explained that their busy schedules were part of the reason why the proposal was so last-minute. "She was shooting a song for Tiger 3, she was into fitness like a beast. I was shooting something else, so we just couldn't plan things," he said.

During the ‘Koffee Shots’ round, the show host Karan Johar, asked the guests if they have cracked the code to get their spouses to do what they want. Talking about the same, Vicky said, “Katrina is a perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree on something, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and says, 'BTW I see the point in what you're saying', and then she comes around”.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film 'Sam Bahadur' directed by Meghna Gulzar. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. She will next be seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky will be seen in a special role in Dunki.