Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif took Google's help for their first Karwa Chauth

Vicky Kaushal revealed how Katrina Kaif took the search engine giant Google’s help for their first Karwa Chauth, specifically to know the moon’s timings.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’ recalled his first Karwa Chauth with his wife Katrina Kaif. The two got married in December 2021, and before that, the couple had kept their relationship low-key and were rarely seen together.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky revealed how Katrina took the search engine giant Google’s help for their first Karwa Chauth, specifically to know the moon’s timings.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day to be blessed with a long and healthy life for her husband and begins with a pre-dawn meal called Sargi, which married women receive from their mother-in-law. On Karwa Chauth, married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the Moon plays an extremely important role in fasting. After watching the moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands.

Calling Katrina “Google Queen”, Vicky shared, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'd be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds.”

Vicky added, “There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn't come.' I said it's not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry'.”

Meanwhile, 'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour. It also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. ‘Bad Newz’ will hit theatres on July 19.

(With inputs from ANI)