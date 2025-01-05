Amid heavy trolling against Vidya Balan, her team has put out a long clarification message stating that Rohit Sharma's PR team hasn't asked her for any message or support

In Pic: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's team reacts to PR activity claims for Rohit Sharma, calls trolling 'completely preposterous'

Vidya Balan faced heavy trolling after she accidentally posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp text that contained the message on Instagram in which she had extended her support to Rohit Sharma. The accidental post led everyone to think it was a PR-driven activity and resulted in incessant trolling. Now, amid heavy trolling against Balan, her team has put out a long clarification message stating that Rohit Sharma's PR team hasn't asked Vidya for any message and her post for Rohit was just out of admiration.

Vidya Balan’s team put out clarifications

In the official statement by Vidya's team, they shared, "To whoever it concerns, there has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms. Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match."

The note further reads, "Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms. Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms. Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous. Thank you."

Vidya Balan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45.” However, she accidentally posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp text that contained the message on Instagram.

Vidya Balan’s work front

Most recently, Vidya was seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. The film marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in this popular franchise. In the latest movie, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba. He was joined by actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy was released on November 1.