Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vidya Balans team reacts to PR activity claims for Rohit Sharma calls trolling completely preposterous

Vidya Balan's team reacts to PR activity claims for Rohit Sharma, calls trolling 'completely preposterous'

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amid heavy trolling against Vidya Balan, her team has put out a long clarification message stating that Rohit Sharma's PR team hasn't asked her for any message or support

Vidya Balan's team reacts to PR activity claims for Rohit Sharma, calls trolling 'completely preposterous'

In Pic: Vidya Balan

Listen to this article
Vidya Balan's team reacts to PR activity claims for Rohit Sharma, calls trolling 'completely preposterous'
x
00:00

Vidya Balan faced heavy trolling after she accidentally posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp text that contained the message on Instagram in which she had extended her support to Rohit Sharma. The accidental post led everyone to think it was a PR-driven activity and resulted in incessant trolling. Now, amid heavy trolling against Balan, her team has put out a long clarification message stating that Rohit Sharma's PR team hasn't asked Vidya for any message and her post for Rohit was just out of admiration.


Vidya Balan’s team put out clarifications


In the official statement by Vidya's team, they shared, "To whoever it concerns, there has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms. Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match."


The note further reads, "Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms. Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms. Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous. Thank you."

Vidya Balan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45.” However, she accidentally posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp text that contained the message on Instagram.

Vidya Balan’s work front

Most recently, Vidya was seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. The film marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in this popular franchise. In the latest movie, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba. He was joined by actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy was released on November 1.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidya balan rohit sharma Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK