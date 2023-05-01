Virat Kohli drops gorgeous pictures of his 'everything' Anushka Sharma on her birthday; check out

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share solo pictures of Anushka Sharma along with a sweet note on her birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma turns a year older today. The actress who made her debut in the Hindi film industry as an actress in 2008 is one of the top actors in the country. She married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and the duo is one of the most loved couples in the country.

Today, on her birthday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife. He shared a series of beautiful pictures of Sharma and wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything".

Reacting to the post, Anushka dropped a heart emoji, an infinity symbol, and a family emoji.

Anushka and Virat were recently seen taking to the streets of Bengaluru. The couple were in the city for RCB's IPL match. The couple was seen at famous spots of the cities devouring the delicacies the city has to provide. As part of an ad campaign, recently the dup also surprised employees at an office and also played badminton at a residential colony.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

