Vishal Bhardwaj says he both 'enjoyed' and 'hated' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

Vishal Bhardwaj shared his thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', admitting that he had mixed feelings while watching it

Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'Animal' is still receiving acclaim even after three months since its release. The film broke several box office records and remains a topic of discussion.

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Vishal Bhardwaj shared his thoughts on the film, admitting that he had mixed feelings while watching it – he both hated and enjoyed it simultaneously. During an interview with Firstpost, when asked about his thoughts on the film, the director said, “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it.”

Adil Hussain speaks out on 'Animal'

Seasoned actor Adil Hussain, who is known for films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Life of Pi’, and ‘English Vinglish’ to name a few, made startling comments on being a part of the 2019 film ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. However, the statements made by Adil caught the attention of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who hit back.

On the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on. I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh."

Sandeep took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the video of the interview and wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly.”

'Kabir Singh', which emerged as Shahid's biggest hit of his career, was a remake of 'Arjun Reddy'. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a hattrick of blockbusters with his recent directorial, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain will next be seen in 'Ulajh' which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah. The film follows the journey of a young diplomat, who, belongs to a prominent family of patriots, and finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.