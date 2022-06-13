Watch Video: Ananya Panday mesmerizes fans with a new post; makes 'every hair flip count'

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor can be seen wearing a silver and black embellished crop top paired with black pants

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


'Student Of The Year 2' star Ananya Panday is known for her quirky social media posts and candidness. Once again, the actress has left her fans in awe of her antiques with a new slo-mo video. Ananya is seen doing the classic hair flip in the video, giving us all a major filmy vibe. 

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor can be seen wearing a silver and black embellished crop top paired with black pants. Ananya captioned the post "it's not perfect but I don't hate it (emoji) makin every hair flip count". She also gave ace designer Manish Malhotra credits, suggesting that he shot the video.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)


Ananya Panday bollywood news Entertainment News

