After the underwhelming box office performance of Sikandar, Salman Khan faces growing calls from fans to return with a strong, content-rich film. While he hasn’t started shooting for his next, he has some projects in the pipeline

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar has left fans disappointed. The film, which released on Sunday, March 30, collected only ₹74 crore in three days — a considerably low figure for a Salman Khan film.

In recent years, Salman’s box office performance has not lived up to his superstardom, leading to a wave of disappointment among fans. Many are now urging the actor to return with a strong, content-driven film that reflects his larger-than-life image.

“Come back, Salman Khan, and this time with a fresh version of yourself. We, your fans, will be eagerly waiting to witness your glory once again. You were, are, and will forever be the greatest — just prove it once more!” wrote one fan.

So, what’s next for Salman Khan after the Sikandar debacle?

While Salman Khan has not yet started shooting for his next film, here’s a list of projects the actor is reportedly associated with:

Kick 2

Last year, Salman officially announced the sequel to his hit action-packed drama Kick. The film will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also produced Sikandar. Kick (2014) marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and was Salman’s first film to enter the ₹200 crore club.

Tiger vs Pathaan

A dream project for YRF Studios and a visual delight for Hindi cinema lovers, Tiger vs Pathaan is rumoured to bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in a high-octane spy universe crossover. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Ganga Ram

Both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have confirmed teaming up for a rustic action drama reportedly titled Ganga Ram. The film is being developed by Salman’s production house, SKF, and will be directed by debutant Krish Ahir, who has worked as an associate on several Salman films over the last five years.

Prem Ki Shaadi

Sooraj Barjatya has expressed interest in reuniting with Salman for a mature love story. The two have delivered major hits in the past. While Barjatya has confirmed discussions, there’s no official announcement yet.

Film with Atlee – Shelved

There was strong buzz about Salman teaming up with Jawan director Atlee for a mass-action entertainer. However, the superstar recently confirmed that the project is no longer happening. “I don’t think it’s happening right now. It was happening at one point of time. We tried really hard to work it out, but somehow it didn’t happen. I don’t know what exactly was the reason,” Salman said during a group interview promoting Sikandar.