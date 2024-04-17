Malaika Arora faced a direct question from her son Arhaan Khan about her marriage plans on the 'Dumb Biryani' podcast

Malaika Arora recently appeared as a guest on her son Arhaan's talk show, 'Dumb Biryani.' The episode featured a game of 'Truth or Spice,' where things got quite heated both literally and figuratively. Dev Rayani and Arhaan Khan, along with their mothers, were all part of the hot seat, making the episode even more interesting.

During the episode, Arhaan Khan posed a burning question to Malaika Arora. "The entire nation wants to know this, show me your hand, mother when are you getting married is my next question. I want an exact date, venue, and to whom," he asked.

Malaika instantly reached for the mirchi to avoid answering the question. However, she did say, "I can't answer that. I don't have the answer to that, so I can't answer that. I think I'm living my best life now."

Arhaan Khan also inquired about what traits of his he gets from his father and what she likes and dislikes about it. The actress and fitness icon replied, "Your mannerisms are just like him, it's shocking how similar you are, even the way you twitch, it's just like your dad. All your mannerisms are just like your dad."

Arhaan then demonstrated a sniffing motion and asked, "Even this?" Malaika replied, "That too, it's not a very attractive mannerism but they're just like your dad."

"You're a very fair person, and your dad has the same trait, which is being very just in the sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things, and that trait you have," she continued.

Malaika Arora concluded, "And at the same time, you can also be extremely indecisive, just like him, which is my least favourite. You can't decide on the colour of your shirt, you can't decide what you want to eat, you can't decide what time you should wake up."

About Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been very famously involved with each other for many years now. In a conversation with Brides today, Malaika had even described Arjun Kapoor as her “true love”. She sang praises for her beau and shared, “Our world is so obsessed with tags… There is an age difference, but it has never been an issue between us. I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore”