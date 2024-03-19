When Kabir Singh met Arjun Reddy: Shahid Kapoor asks Vijay Deverakonda how he became a family man

At the Prime Video announcement slate, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda met each other. They have played the roles of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh in Sandeep Redd Vanga's directorial

Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film that marked Sandeep Reddy Vanga's debut directorial starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was a massive hit and subsequently a Hindi remake was made. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, it was named Kabir Singh and marked Vanga's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Vijay Deverakonda attended the Prime Video slate announcement event in the city on Tuesday for his film 'Family Star' with Mrunal Thakur. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

Shahid Kapoor was the one who announced and introduced the team at the event. Elated to see Vijay, Shahid gave a peck to him as he thanked him for setting the stage for 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid said, "I want to thank Vijay, kyunki tu nahi hota toh 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hoti aur 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hota toh 'Kabir Singh' nahi hoti, I love you Vijay."

Shahid asked Vijay how he became a part of 'Family Star' to which Vijay said, "Vijay responds" sparking laughter as he read directly from the teleprompter which had been goofing up for the better part of the day. However, he later said that he read the script, got intrigued and said yes to the film.

'Kabir Singh', which emerged as Shahid's biggest hit of his career, was a remake of 'Arjun Reddy'. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a hattrick of blockbusters with his recent directorial, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor used the platform to announce his upcoming film 'Ashwatthama' with director Sachin B Ravi. The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

