When Sam Manekshaw visited sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Majboor' to meet Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon, see pic

Vicky Kaushal is being lauded for his portrayal of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. From his mannerism to spirit, Vicky Kaushal has managed to get it all right for the film directed by Meghna Gulzar. As 'Sam Bahadur' runs successfully in theatres, actress Raveena Tandon took a walk down the memory lane and took us back to 1974 when Sam Manekshaw visited her father Ravi Tandon on the sets of a film.

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram feed to share a black-and-white picture of Sam Manekshaw and her father posing together on the sets of the 1974 film 'Majboor'.

Sharing the picture, Tandon wrote, "Two Heroes in one Frame … One, Sam Manekshaw ,that to whom this country and its generations will forever be grateful, the Son of our Motherland ..and the Other My Hero, Ravi Tandon ,A Son of the Soil,A savior for many with his social work and my inspiration for ever … ♥️

#sammanekshaw #sambahadur visited my dad #ravitandon on the sets of Majboor ( @amitabhbachchan ji) . In 1974 ." Tandon credited SMM Ausaja, a film historian and archivist for the picture.

The picture seems to be from a newspaper cutout. The caption on the photo read, "Field Marshal S.H.F.J Manekshaw visited the location shooting of Premji's Majboor at Nasik recently. Here he is seen with film's director Ravi Tandon.

The film 'Majboor' was directed by Ravi Tandon and written by Salim-Javed. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Parveen Babi, Pran, Farida Jalal, Sulochana Latkar, Satyen Kappu, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj and Rehman. Ravi Tandon directed a number of hit movies, the most popular among these are 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Anhonee', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor', 'Khud-daar, Zindagi.

Sam’s grandson Jehan Manekshaw too has showered praise on him. When we spoke to Jehan, he applauded Kaushal’s dedication, saying, “Through the making, I watched the work Mr Kaushal put into the role, and it paid off. My grandfather had a motto—work hard, play hard. As prep, Vicky worked hard. He put his heart into play-acting my grandfather. It was great seeing him bring the character to life. He did justice to the role.”