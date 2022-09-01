Exclusive: Whenever Sidharth smiled, it was always mysterious and mischievous, says Ashutosh Rana

It was exactly one year ago, when the extremely affable and likeable Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world. Ever since then, there has not been a single moment when his fans and well-wishers must not have thought about him and missed him. Blessed with a naturally likeability factor, Sidharth Shukla still lives in every heart

Official Instagram Account of Sidharth Shukla / Ashutosh Rana

It was exactly one year ago, when the extremely affable and likeable Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world. Ever since then, there has not been a single moment when his fans and well-wishers must not have thought about him and missed him. Blessed with a naturally likeability factor, Sidharth Shukla still lives in every heart.

Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day caught up with the extremely versatile actor Ashutosh Rana, who had worked with the late actor in the hit film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the lead stars. Let’s hear from Ashutosh Rana himself about Sidharth Shukla and what made him the winner of not just the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, but also a winner of everyone’s hearts.

Ashutosh ji, what is your most vivid memory about Sidharth Shukla?

Besides sharing screen space in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, we both had the same trainer-Sonu Chaurasia. That way, my relationship with Sidharth was not just a professional one, but also extended on a personal level as well. I was extremely fond of him and his sense of determination to achieve anything with a smile. ‘Courageous’ and ‘fearless’ were two terms which formed an essential part of his personality. He used to speak less, but whenever and whatever he used to speak, it used to make an everlasting impact on the listener.

Also Read: On Ganesh Chaturthi, Himesh Reshammiya releases bhajan 'Ganpati Gajaanann'

What is it about Sidharth that you miss the most?

Sidharth was extremely fond of bikes and speed. Besides other things, these two were the traits that I will always remember him for and associate with him. I would also like to add that, whenever any person loves speed, that person should also have a sense of direction and sense of control. Sidharth came across as a risk-taking person and with a go-getter personality. He very well understood the meaning of the term ego. And, I feel that anyone who understands the meaning of ego, can never ever be an egoistic person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prache (@prachethestylist)

The whole world was shocked with the news about his untimely passing away. What was your reaction when you first heard the news?



It was very, very shocking. I was totally at a loss of words. People like Sidharth become successful, because they have a quick decision-making ability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

As a human being, Sidharth made so much differences in many people’s lives. What difference did he make in your life?

He was someone who always triggered a thought process, philosophy and also taught the way to live life. He was someone who would play on the front-foot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

According to you, what is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the darling of millions and also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’?

His personality and his extremely gentle way of talking to anyone. He was the perfect definition of a ‘gentleman’. He was extremely graceful in whatever he did. There are people who achieve grace in life and then, there are people who are simply blessed with grace since birth itself. Sidharth belonged to the latter set of blessed ones. Whenever Sidharth smiled, it was always mysterious, mischievous and was full of innocence. I personally feel and believe that, when a person looks adorable when he smiles, it really means that person is truly adorable. And Sidharth Shukla was just that person!

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 8 Submit Request