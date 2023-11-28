Yami Gautam Birthday 2023: Aditya Dhar wishes his 'most beautiful girl' with a sweet post, see pics

Yami Gautam Birthday 2023: Today, as the actress is celebrating her birthday, her husband Aditya Dhar has the sweetest wish for her

In Pics: Yami Gautam (Pics/ Instagram)

Yami Gautam, one of the most well-known actresses in the industry, has undoubtedly etched a place in the hearts of millions. Today, as the actress is celebrating her birthday, her husband Aditya Dhar has the sweetest wish for her.

The director-husband took to his Instagram and dropped several pictures of the actress as he called her the 'most beautiful girl.' Aditya, while sharing the pictures, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!”

The first picture has the couple laughing as Yami hugs Aditya, while the second shows the actress trying to do some exercise wearing a saree. The third picture is from one of the poojas the two performed, whereas the fourth picture has Yami peacefully sitting. The fifth picture is the most hilarious one as it has the actress posing with a toy gun. The last picture shows the birthday girl posing in front of a car.



As soon as Aditya dropped the pictures fans reacted to it. A fan extended his wish and wrote, “Happy Birthday Yami Gautam mam many many happy returns of the day stay happy with your family”. While another user commented, “Very nice smile both of you dear brother and God bless you always both of you”. “May happiness be welcomed at your doorstep every day, this is my wish. - Happy Birthday @yamigautam Didi,” wrote third fan. While one comment reads, “@yamigautam Happiest Birthday to the sweetest person whom I have ever met.. Stay blessed always”



For the uninitiated, Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, the previous year in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.'

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor' and has since featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil,' 'Sanam Re,' 'Bala,' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny.' Speaking of Aditya, apart from 'Uri,' he has also worked on films like 'Kabul Express,' 'Tezz,' and 'Aakrosh.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in OMG 2. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film revolves around a middle-class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic. It actively calls out current misconceptions while highlighting the significance of sex education