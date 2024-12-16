From Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light winning Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival to Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, check out top women filmmakers of 2024

Payal Kapadia, Kiran Rao, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pic/AFP

This year a plethora of films made headlines for their individuality, all thanks to the women who stood behind them. From Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival to Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, 2024 put women filmmakers in the spotlight. Here’s a look at their incredible work.

Santosh - Sandhya Suri

Santosh directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya features Suri Shahana Goswami in the lead role and follows the story of a newly widowed woman who inherits her husband's job as a police constable in rural northern India. It has been selected as the UK’s official entry for the Oscars.

Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies has been renamed Lost Ladies as it heads to the international stage. The film was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. The film takes viewers back to rural India in 2001. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride.

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light tells the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate who is seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their deepest desires and emotions. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. This Indo-French co-production became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix. Payal has also been nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Director.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana - Sharmajee Ki Beti

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut film Sharmajee Ki Beti is a light-hearted comical narrative that explores the lives of three women depicted by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. Sharmajee Ki Beti delves into the aspirations and dreams of middle-class women from different origins. It is a story of self-discovery and self-love with a focus on the lives of modern women and their challenges.

Arati Kadav - Mrs

Actor Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs is directed by Arati Kadav. It delves into the intricate life of a woman, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. After her marriage, she faces the challenges of being a wife while striving to discover her path and voice, the statement said. The film explores her journey of self-expression amidst societal expectations imposed on her marital life. The film is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen and also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Shuchi Talati - Girls Will Be Girls

Shuchi Talati's film Girls Will Be Girls stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron alongside Kani Kusruti. It is produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pushing Buttons Studios. The film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

