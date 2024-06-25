Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Up and about: HAPPILY EVER AFTER

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reception was a star-studded affair. The newlyweds shook a leg to Aafreen aafreen as their families and friends cheered them. Kajol and Huma Qureshi showered them with rose petals, and Anil Kapoor performed his signature steps. Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Siddharth, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali


Arbaaz Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan


Punam Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Anil Kapoor andChunky Panday


Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi and Kajol

Director’s actor

Tabu and Neeraj Pandey step out for the promotions of their upcoming collaboration. Leading actor Ajay Devgn was conspicuous by his absence 

For my parents

Earth Warrior Akshay Kumar participated in plantation of 300 bahawa trees in the memory of his parents with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Deputy Commissioner Vishvas Mote in Bandra

Shoot mode on

Dhanush papped while filming his next action thriller with Nagarjuna in Juhu

