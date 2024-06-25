Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reception was a star-studded affair. The newlyweds shook a leg to Aafreen aafreen as their families and friends cheered them. Kajol and Huma Qureshi showered them with rose petals, and Anil Kapoor performed his signature steps. Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Siddharth, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Arbaaz Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan
Punam Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Anil Kapoor andChunky Panday
Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur
Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi and Kajol
Director’s actor
Tabu and Neeraj Pandey step out for the promotions of their upcoming collaboration. Leading actor Ajay Devgn was conspicuous by his absence
For my parents
Earth Warrior Akshay Kumar participated in plantation of 300 bahawa trees in the memory of his parents with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Deputy Commissioner Vishvas Mote in Bandra
Shoot mode on
Dhanush papped while filming his next action thriller with Nagarjuna in Juhu