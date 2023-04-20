Zeenat Aman 'breaks the internet', looking dashing in a black suit and sunglasses

Lately, veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been quite active on her Instagram, sharing pictures of herself from the old days as she pens down her thoughts. Today, Aman shared a string of pictures of herself from a recent brand collaboration

Pic/ Zeenat Aman's Instagram

Lately, veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been quite active on her Instagram, sharing pictures of herself from the old days as she pens down her thoughts. Today, Aman shared a string of pictures of herself from a recent brand collaboration. Zeenat looks stunning, rocking a black power suit, her evergeen salt and pepper long bob and sunglasses, dripping in gold jewellery from head to toe. She can be seen displaying a locket with a picture of herself.

The caption read, " This April, I’m dripping in MISHO. I took my time to agree to this collaboration, but once Suhani started painting a picture for me - sharing her inspirations and designs and concept - I was sold. Shoot day validated my decision as we spent an effortless evening at the studio, with Tanya behind the lens and a small crew of talented hair and makeup technicians. Suhani, glowing and showing, helmed the production with rare clarity.

Then there was the jewellery. At first I wondered if it was all too “edgy” for me. But as I put it on - stacking bangles, donning sunglasses, slipping on rings, clasping pendants - I remembered my own edge and revelled in it. The craftsmanship on the etched pendant and ring took my breath away. But more on that in the next post. So what do I think of MISHO? It’s bold and sophisticated. Two adjectives that I am inordinately fond of."

Fans immediately took to comments section to appreciate Zeenat's swagger at the age of 70.

A user wrote, "Nobody’s looked better at 70 (fire emoji)'

Another wrote, "Truly Iconic'

Shweta Bachan Nanda wrote, "Lovely as always."

Aman has been making headlines since the day she made her debut on Instagram. The actress shares her pictures with long notes penned down in her caption.