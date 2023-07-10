Zeenat Aman in her recent post shares how her grey hair has become a fashion statement

Zeenat Aman in her most recent Instagram post discussed how her grey hair has become a fashion statement

Zeenat Aman in her most recent Instagram post discussed how her grey hair has become a fashion statement. Zeenat Aman is pleased since her fashion statement has inspired many people, particularly ladies, to quit dying their grey hair. The veteran stated in her most recent Instagram post that she did not want for her hair to become a fashion statement. She already explained why she quit dying her hair despite being instructed not to.

Zeenat shared a snapshot of herself at a photo shoot on Monday, embracing her grey hairstyle. She donned a white shirt and a green jacket and posed boldly for the camera while wearing sunglasses. She wrote when sharing the photo, “Grey weather, grey hair… and a splash of colour to offset it all!”

She continued, “I didn’t intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment. If embracing my natural hair is encouraging others to do the same, then I’m all the happier for it.”

Zeenat also urged her followers to share their stories of being at ease with their grey hair, which will be included on her Instagram account. “So, with my 50th post on Instagram, I want to celebrate all of you who are flaunting your beautiful silver hair! Please post a story of yourself (or your silver-haired loved one) and tag me in it. I’d love to share your pictures to my own stories,” the senior actor said.

Earlier this year, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress made her Instagram debut. Her grey hair was mentioned in one of her early blogs. When asked about the various expectations for men and women when it comes to ageing, she stated, “I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair and was strongly advised against it. Some well-wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo.” Many others were motivated by her article to stop colouring their grey hair