With all the excitement surrounding the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the big question is: where can you watch it? We've got you covered

Emmy Awards 2024 will stream on Lionsgate

When, where & how to watch: All you need to know about The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The night you've been waiting for is here! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are happening on September 15th, which is September 16th as per Indian Standard Time. The award show will be hosted by the famous father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. All eyes are on 'Shogun' and 'The Bear', with the former leading with 25 nominations, while the latter follows closely behind. Several international publications have predicted that 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' will win big this year.

'Shogun' has already won 14 awards in the Creative Arts segment, while 'The Bear' managed to secure seven awards. With all the excitement surrounding the Emmy Awards, the big question is: where can you watch it? We've got you covered. Below are the answers to all your questions

When, where, and how to watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

When is the Emmys 2024?

Due to the time difference, the 76th annual Emmy Awards will air in India on September 16.

Where to Watch the Emmys 2024?

In India, the Emmys 2024 will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

What Time Will the Emmys 2024 Start?

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST.

The Nominations for Emmys 2024

'Reservation Dogs', 'The Gilded Age', and 'The Traitors' were nominated in the top categories. 'Shōgun', 'The Bear', and 'Abbott Elementary' also met expectations by earning nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards.

'The Bear', a highly praised cooking show, received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White. It had previously won both awards at January's ceremony, which was delayed due to strikes. Ayo Edebiri was also nominated for Best Actress after winning Best Supporting Actress in the previous awards.

Richard Gadd’s popular Netflix show, 'Baby Reindeer', has received 11 Emmy nominations. These include a nomination for Gadd as Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau both nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the same category. Tom Goodman-Hill has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were postponed due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes. Returning to its usual schedule, the show will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.