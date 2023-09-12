Barbie: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling-starrer releases on OTT, here’s where you can watch it

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is now available on Prime Video

Greta Gerwig's much-loved film, Barbie, featuring the dynamic duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken, has finally graced our screens on Prime Video. This cinematic marvel, released on July 21 alongside Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," has unleashed a cultural sensation affectionately known as "Barbenheimer."

Prime Video, the streaming giant, wasted no time in tantalizing its audience by unveiling a stunning poster of "Barbie" on its social media platforms. The caption teasingly queried, "Did we hear you say hi barbie? Barbie now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now."

Director Greta Gerwig etched her name in history as the first solo female director to helm a film that achieved the remarkable milestone of grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. "Barbie" doesn't merely rely on the star power of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling; it boasts an ensemble cast that reads like a who's who of Hollywood. The lineup includes luminaries such as America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. The film's intriguing premise beckons viewers with the promise of adventure: "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

Margot Robbie, the brilliant actress who breathes life into Barbie, shared her initial thoughts about the project in an interview with Fandango. She revealed, "When I read the script, I thought, ‘This is genius and they're never going to let us make it. What a shame it's totally going to go to waste.' Just because it's not just that the movie is unexpected, but Greta pushes it in a direction I didn't think they'd let us go in. A big part of that was in acknowledging what people found problematic about Barbie, and also what people love about Barbie."

"Barbie" isn't merely a film; it's a cultural milestone. Greta Gerwig's visionary direction, coupled with the stellar performances of Robbie and Gosling, promises a cinematic experience that challenges preconceptions and celebrates the essence of Barbie's enduring appeal. As it arrives on Prime Video, audiences worldwide have the opportunity to embark on this whimsical journey of self-discovery, all while reveling in the brilliance of Gerwig's trailblazing storytelling.